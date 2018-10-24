Arsenal are considering whether to escalate their interest in an Ajax defender after sending scouts to make a check on his progress on Tuesday evening.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the Gunners had identified Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential long-term solution to their left-back concerns.

Tagliafico, who has previously been linked with Newcastle, enjoyed an impressive season in the Eredivisie with Ajax last term and went on to feature for Argentina at the World Cup in Russia.

The left-back has made eight appearances this season and has scored two goals in three Champions League games this season – and his performance on Tuesday evening as the Dutch giants claimed a late 1-0 win over Benfica.

The link for the 26-year-old is not that surprising, given that Gunners boss Unai Emery is not overly impressed with his current left-back options of Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, while youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also operated there this season.

Ajax, however, are known to rate Tagliafico highly and will resist any attempt from Arsenal to try and lure him away when the transfer window reopens in January.

Emery, meanwhile, has appeared to rule Arsenal out of a title challenge despite Monday’s 3-1 victory over Leicester helping his side collect a 10th successive win in all competitions.

“I think we need to continue with calm, each match is a big chance to continue in our way,” said Emery.

“It was very important to win today, because Leicester are close to us.

“We are looking at who is in front of us, like Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea.

“But it’s important for us to think about that at the end.”

