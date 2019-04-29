Arsenal send scouts to watch £22m-rated Ramsey replacement

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet during their defeat to Lazio at the weekend, according to a report.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is frantically searching for the right man to replace Aaron Ramsey, who will move to Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer in June.

Wales star Ramsey will bring a close to his 11-year stay at Arsenal this summer after he agreed to join Juventus on an eyebrow-raising deal.

But his departure will leave Emery with a sizeable hole to fill in his midfield, especially as the Gunners boss was reportedly ready to move on as many as nine players this summer in a huge squad overhaul.

Tuttomercatoweb report that one of the players the former Sevilla boss is watching closely is Sampdoria stat Praet, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs having had an impressive season so far.

Gunners scouts were reportedly present at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris over the weekend to watch the Belgian, while Juventus scouts are also believed to have attended.

Samp president Massimo Ferrero has recently admitted that the club could lose yet another midfield star after they saw Lucas Torreira leave – ironically for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Praet reportedly holds a current valuation of around €25million (£22m), having had two goals and two assists in 30 league appearances from a holding midfield role.