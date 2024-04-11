Arsenal sensationally burst back into Ivan Toney race as cut-price fee emerges for Man Utd, Chelsea target

There has been a massive twist in the Ivan Toney transfer saga, with Arsenal re-joining Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for the Brentford star amid shock new claims about his price tag.

Toney looks destined to leave Brentford this summer, as he has repeatedly spoken about joining a top club and testing himself out at a higher level, such as in the Champions League. Plus, both Brentford manager Thomas Frank and technical director Lee Dykes have admitted it is likely the centre-forward will be sold.

Arsenal were previously the best-placed club to snare Toney, with Mikel Arteta keen to add a truly lethal striker to his attack.

The Gunners were given a major boost when Toney told the Diary of a CEO podcast that he would love to play for them.

But Arsenal then turned their attention towards Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, who has netted an incredible 36 goals in 42 appearances this season.

Arsenal’s decision to move on from Toney opened the door for other Premier League giants such as Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

But according to an update from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have decided to go back in for the 28-year-old and could soon initiate talks with Brentford.

Arsenal and Chelsea are the clubs currently leading the race, while a West Ham United ‘enquiry’ appears to have fallen flat.

Ivan Toney price tag plummets

Previously, Brentford have been tipped to demand as much as £100million for the striker, while other reports have suggested he will be on the move for £80m.

But Plettenberg gives Toney’s potential suitors a significant lift by stating that the transfer can be agreed for just £30-40m.

Signing Toney for £40m or less would represent a stunning bargain, given the current market.

For example, Sporting want upwards of £65m for Gyokeres, and potentially as much as £85m. Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen, meanwhile, has a whopping £111m release clause in his Napoli contract.

Toney has an advantage over Gyokeres as he already possesses Premier League experience, having scored an impressive 36 goals in 81 matches in the English top flight.

Brentford fans will be gutted to see Toney leave, as he has played a crucial role in them gaining promotion to the Premier League and then staying in the division.

However, everyone involved with the Bees knows that Toney has the ability to shine on the biggest stage. Plus, Toney joining a major club such as Arsenal will give him a better chance of playing more for England.

