Arsenal have been told in no uncertain terms that Alexander Isak is going nowhere after reports emerged on Saturday that the Gunners were lining up a move for the lethal Newcastle striker.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein shared an update on the on-fire forward on Saturday, reporting that Newcastle are trying to extend Isak’s contract but so far, their efforts haven’t led to anything positive.

To that end, Ornstein added that Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign Isak should the opportunity present itself, having chased him while he was at Real Sociedad, but it would be an incredibly expensive deal.

Indeed, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed last month that Newcastle would entertain a ‘monster offer’ for Isak, but would only consider bids upwards of £115million (€138m/$144m) for the 25-year-old.

However, Toon boss Eddie Howe is adamant that the St James’ Park outfit want Alexander Isak to stay at the club after watching him take his tally for the season to 10 goals in the Premier League when he netted a hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Speaking after the game, an adamant Howe said: “We absolutely want to keep Alex at the football club. There’s no part of me, or anybody at Newcastle, that wants to let Alex go. He’s very much part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don’t see that being an issue.”

When asked if he feels he can convince Isak to stay at Newcastle, Howe said: “I don’t think necessarily at this stage that we have to. He is motivated and he wants to do well. He has big aspirations for his career. He is still relatively young and still has a bright future ahead of him.

“I know his desire to score goals is second to none. Every conversation I had about Newcastle concerning his future with him has been very positive. I would love for him, and other players, to be the man who contributes to us winning a trophy. That is the aim.”

Arteta confirms massive Saka injury blow

Arteta, meanwhile, has confirmed Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace and the club are ‘worried’ about the winger going forward

The Gunners blew their London rivals away with a five-star victory at Selhurst Park, which saw Arteta’s men leapfrog Nottingham Forest into third place in the Premier League table.

But Saka’s injury in the 24th minute took some gloss off an excellent Arsenal showing after the England man was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after the match.

Saka has racked up five goals and 10 assists across a magnificent start to the campaign and his absence would come as a major blow to the Gunners over a busy festive period, with Arteta telling reporters at his post-match press conference: “He felt something in his hamstring.

“He could not continue, he had to be assessed. We are pretty worried. We will have to assess him and wait and see.”

In terms of Arsenal’s display at Selhurst, Arteta could not have been happier, adding: “It is always really tough to come here against this team’ the Arsenal head coach said.

“Playing them twice in three days makes it trickier but we started really well and then had a period of doubt.

“We got control and got dominance and were clinical. I am very happy to score five away from home in the Premier League. I don’t know how many times we have done that in the calendar year but quite a lot. It is remarkable.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Kieran Tierney has shown no signs of wanting to leave for Celtic, and he “wouldn’t play” him if he wasn’t committed to the club.

Tierney only recently played his first game for the Gunners since the Community Shield prior to the 2023/24 season. Since then, he spent a season with Real Sociedad, and was injured at the beginning of this term.

After sitting on the bench for six games, Tierney re-emerged against Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-final.

He could be in line for more games, with Arteta adamant he’s not looking to the exit, despite links with Celtic.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has stated he does not currently back Arsenal to win the Premier League title as they “need an upgrade” up top, with one of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli or Kai Havertz to be replaced.

The Gunners have become accustomed with fighting for the Premier League title but Carragher does not feel Arsenal are genuine contenders until they address their forward line.

