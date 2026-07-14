Arsenal are warned that Newcastle United will not sell Bruno Guimaraes on the cheap

Newcastle United remain adamant that Bruno Guimarães commands a fee close to £100million in the current transfer market, with club sources dismissing suggestions they would entertain offers worth almost half that amount, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies have consistently rejected speculation that Brazil international Guimaraes could leave for a significantly reduced fee and, despite growing interest from Arsenal, their stance has not softened – and, as sources continue to insist, will not, in any way, shape or form, weaken.

Indeed, we are informed that Newcastle‘s hierarchy rates Guimaraes as one of the world’s elite midfielders – and have privately valued him accordingly.

Sources insist the club’s position is backed up by the current market, which has seen the prices of the game’s top midfielders go through the roof.

Having sold Sandro Tonali for a £100million package to Tottenham Hotspur and seen academy graduate Elliot Anderson become the most expensive English midfielder in history following his £116m move to Manchester City, Newcastle believe Guimaraes comfortably belongs in a similar sort of bracket.

Arsenal remain the club leading the chase for the 28-year-old, but we can confirm those within Newcastle have scoffed at reports suggesting the Gunners believed they could land him at a discounted price.

Indeed, sources indicate there has long been a belief inside St James’ Park that any realistic negotiations would only begin at well over £80million, with a package closer to £100million (€117m, $134m) reflecting the club’s true valuation.

However, the player’s stance over a prospective exit continues to present Newcastle with big problems moving forward and it gives the Gunners hope that a deal is there to be done…

READ MORE: Arsenal just two steps from Bruno Guimaraes transfer as REAL reasons star wants to quit Newcastle emerge

Guimarães still wants to quit Newcastle for Arsenal

Indeed, TEAMtalk can confirm Guimaraes and his representatives have made it clear to Arsenal since the beginning of the summer that he wants to make the move to North London.

Manchester City have also been informed of the midfielder’s desire to seek a new challenge, although Arsenal remain his preferred destination. Despite that, no formal approach has yet been made to Newcastle.

While there is frustration on Tyneside over how the situation has unfolded, there is little surprise internally. The club expected interest in one of their most influential players but are making it clear they have no intention of being pressured into accepting a cut-price Guimarães’araes’ camp are understood to be keen for his future to be resolved before he is due to report back for pre-season, allowing him clarity ahead of the new campaign.

MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS ON TEAMTALK

Moroccan winger appoints new agent amid Newcastle, Aston Villa interest – Exclusive

Newcastle, Liverpool trailing as Inter hold talks over surprise deal to sign Tottenham star

Nott’m Forest star enticed by Man Utd move as Newcastle also express interest.

However, sources can share that Newcastle believe the next move is entirely Arsenal’s.

The Magpies are under no pressure to sell; indeed, they insist he is not for sale and maintain that, if Mikel Arteta’s side are serious about signing Guimaraes, they will have to table an offer that reflects his standing as one of the division’s premier midfielders.

Unless Arsenal significantly increase their valuation, Newcastle’s expectation is that the Brazil international will remain at St James’ Park heading into the new season.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.