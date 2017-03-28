Arsenal set asking price for Sanchez as interest grows

Arsenal will reportedly put a £50million asking-price on Alexis Sanchez’s head should he refuse to sign a new deal and leave the club this summer.

Sanchez is understood to have grown frustrated with the Gunners’ failure to mount a challenge for major honours, and contract talks have been postponed until the end of the season.

The London Evening Standard report that, though Arsenal remain hopeful of extending his existing deal beyond the end of next season, they are making plans for a worst-case-scenario of him forcing a move this summer.

Sanchez is not short on admirers across Europe, with Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all strongly linked with an interest.

Chelsea, too, have no emerged as serious contenders for his signature, with the Guardian claiming the Chilean tops Antonio Conte’s summer wishlist.