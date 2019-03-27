Arsenal set for disappointment in pursuit of free-transfer midfielder

Joe Aribo will turn down a move to Arsenal and sign a new deal with Charlton, according to Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

The Sun this week claimed Arsenal were closing in on a free-transfer move for the 22-year-old midfielder who is excelling in League One.

Bowyer though believes Aribo will extend his contract which runs out in June and thinks the player’s agent maybe to blame for the speculation.

Bowyer told Londonnewsonline: “If it’s true then it’s good on our behalf. It means the job we are doing with him is a good job.

“But I think it’s his agent, if I’m honest. I’m not reading too much into that.

“I spoke to Joe last week, I had a meeting with him. He wants to sign and I think it’s just trying to agree with his agent.

“Joe likes it here. He’s learning and improving – that’s all you can say.

“He knows this is a good place for him to be. The lad is improving lots.”

Aribo, a former Staines Town man, has been impressive in Charlton’s midfield this season, scoring six times and earning two assists in 29 appearances from central midfield.