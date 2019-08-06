Arsenal set for sensational U-turn on loan for Philippe Coutinho, reports French source

Barcelona‘s Philippe Coutinho has again been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal.

With two days before the transfer window closes, Unai Emery’s Gunners are set to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League on a loan deal, report L’Equipe.

The 27-year-old forward, who left Liverpool for Barcelona 18 months ago, has just returned to pre-season training after winning the Copa America with Brazil. He featured for Barcelona in their 2-1 win against the Gunners in a friendly over the weekend.

He’s had a difficult time with the club and has come in for widespread criticism in the Spanish press. He scored just five goals last season as Barcelona won the La Liga title.

Unai Emery batted away the suggestion that Coutinho was set to sign, after the initial reports emerged over the weekend linking him to Arsenal.

“We’ve never talked about Coutinho,” said Emery. “He’s a splendid player, but we haven’t talked about Coutinho at any time.”

But the report from the reputable French outlet claims otherwise. It wouldn’t be the first time during this window that the North London club have sprung a surprise.

There had been earlier suggestions that they didn’t have a substantial budget for transfers this window, briefing that they were unable to pay upwards of £70m for Wilfried Zaha, before announcing a club record fee for Lille star Nicolas Pepe.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette already at the club, and Coutinho potentially joining Pepe through the arrivals door, it remains to be seen what shape their already-stacked forward line would take.