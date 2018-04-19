Arsenal set price cap on move for Real Madrid striker

Arsenal are reportedly to have contacted Real Madrid to confirm their interest in signing Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema this summer.

But the Gunners are only willing to pay £35million for the France forward, according to Diario Gol.

Benzema, 30, is believed to be one of the players who will be culled at Real this summer and reports in Spain claim Florentino Perez will want around £70million for him.

That will not interest Arsenal, although if his price is lowered significantly they would be interested in the player who has been long since linked Arsenal.

The Spanish report also claims Sergio Ramos has told Perez to take Arsenal’s cash and warned that no club in Europe will meet his mammoth asking price.

Benzema has only scored nine goals this season and hasn’t scored from open play since February – a fact he has defended.

“What I don’t like is they attack me when I play well but don’t score,” Benzema told Vanity Fair.

“I play for the people who I know value what I do on the pitch.

“Those who come to the stadium to whistle will whistle. We great players are always criticised. We sell newspapers.”

