Arsenal set price cap for signing Bruno Guimaraes as imminent second offer likely to ‘tip the balance’

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to submit a new offer to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, having set a limit off what they are willing to spend on the Brazilian.

The Gunners have already made their initial move for the 28-year-old, communicating a £55million offer through intermediaries that was immediately turned down by Newcastle and described in some quarters as an ‘insult’.

The reigning Premier League champions are said to have informed the Tyneside outfit that they would return with a second bid, although Newcastle remain adamant that they do not want to lose their skipper, a stance confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to Chronicle Live, Guimaraes has concerns over the club’s direction after they failed to qualify for Europe, having already sold Anthony Gordon and are on the brink of offloading Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for £100m.

The report adds that a £65m Arsenal offer from the Gunners is now imminent and that it might be enough to ‘could tip the balance’ and secure the player.

It’s stated that the Gunners have been ‘encouraged’ that an agreement can be reached with Newcastle for Guimaraes, who has been a key part of Eddie Howe’s side since his £40m switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon four years ago.

Indeed, speaking earlier this week, Guimaraes’ former teammate at Newcastle, Emil Krafth, stressed the importance of the Brazilian star to Howe’s team.

“He’s the most important player in the team,” Krafth told the BBC. “He manages the game so well, both physically and technically.

“I hope they can keep him.There’s a lot of rumours surrounding him, which is not surprising because he’s had a good World Cup and a great season.”

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Guimaraes, who has two under two years left on his contract at Tyneside, has also impressed for Brazil at the World Cup this summer with four assists in four games for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The midfielder looks poised to keep his place in the side for Brazil’s last-16 tie against Norway on Sunday, where Arsenal will once again be keeping a close eye on hie performance ahead of that incoming second offer.

Quite what that means for Martin Zubimendi‘s future in north London is unclear, after the Spaniard’s form tailed off significantly in the second half of the season after a strong first half of the campaign.

The 27-year-old appeared to struggle with the relentless nature of English football as the season wore on, and the arrival of Guimaraes would almost certainly see him demoted to the bench, given that the Brazilian is regarded as one of the best defensive midfield pivots in the country.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to agreed a deal with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard, with Andrea Berta now cleared to sign one of two superstar wingers.