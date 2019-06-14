Arsenal set shock low asking price for star man amid interest from Italy

Arsenal will demand just £35million from AC Milan for star midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Milan were linked with a move for the 23-year-old earlier in the week as they prepare to announce Giampaolo as their new coach at the San Siro, with Torreira having excelled under him at Sampdoria.

The Uruguay international then fuelled those rumours while on international duty by admitting that he is struggling to adapt to life in England.

Torreira was a huge part of Unai Emery’s side last season, appearing in 50 matches across all competitions, and he is on a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2023.

Despite this, reports from Italian outlet MilanNews.it claim that the Gunners have set their asking price for Torreira, and it is a lot lower than perhaps expected.

They claim that Arsenal would be willing to listen to offers of around £35million for the former Sampdoria man, who arrived at the Emirates in a £26m deal last summer.

