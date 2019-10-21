Arsenal set to beat AC Milan to £50m Bundesliga centre-back

Arsenal are reportedly set to beat off competition from AC Milan to sign rising Bundesliga star Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig in a £50million deal.

The Gunners had attempted to capture the French centre-back over the summer but were put off by his £70m asking price.

But a report in Calciomercato claims that Unai Emery’s men could come back in for the player, with his release clause now reportedly at a lower figure.

The powerful centre-back is widely regarded as one of the hottest properties in the Bundesliga and has a list of admirers, including Serie A giants Milan.

Read more: Arsenal boss Unai Emery has sent a message to on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over the star’s growing frustration.

But despite their interest, it’s the Gunners who appear to have moved into a commanding position to seal the 20-year-old’s signature.

With reports stating that Upamecano’s release clause lowers by £17m each year, Leipzig are almost certain to be interested in cashing in while the player’s stock remains high – allowing Arsenal to land the player for nearer to £50m.

Arsenal’s defence remains their weakest link, but with William Saliba expected to arrive back from his loan spell at Saint Etienne next summer – the Gunners could end up with a completely new centre-back partnership next season.