Arsenal set to miss out on long-term target – report

Arsenal may be set for yet another transfer setback as it appears they are on the verge of losing out in the chase for a German international.

Julian Draxler, who has allegedly been a long-term target for the Gunners, is apparently set to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The 23-year-old has made it known he is unhappy at current club Wolfsburg, and now his exit is all but confirmed, with the former Schalke man agreeing four-and-a-half year contract with PSG according to reports.

The only obstacle to get over in the deal is the fee between the two clubs, with the Bundesliga outfit apparently holding out for £34million.

Draxler is yet to score in the 2016/17 season in a side that has struggled all season, but he did set up the winner in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

The German international has been booed during recent appearances for the Wolves, something which he made sure people knew.

“I don’t think I need to tell anybody what [being booed] does to a person – it certainly doesn’t help you,” he said.

“There’s no doubt it makes it hard for you to perform on the field. I can understand the fans, though. They have every right to do that.

“I said in the summer the way I feel and I stand by that.”