Arsenal set to offload midfielder to make room for Yannick Carrasco

Arsenal are set to ship out Emile Smith Rowe with the young midfielder set to join RB Leipzig on loan, according to a report.

The Independent report that Smith Rowe is heading for Germany tonight after the two clubs agreed terms on a loan deal until teh end of the season.

Unai Emery and Arsenal rate the youngster highly and they have been assured by Leipzig that the 18-year-old will be handed first-team action.

Smith Rowe has made seven appearances this season, scoring four goals and he was impressive in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League in November.

“He’s taken confidence and responsibility and steps with us,” Emery said of Smith Rowe.

“Today his performance is very good. One good example for other young players. They have a lot of chances to help us today with this performance and also because we think they can help us.”

Arsenal have added Barcelona’s Denis Suarez to their squad on loan, although Barca’s statement on the transfer has since been removed and Arsenal have yet to announce the deal.

Emery though is still looking for another addition, leaving Smith Rowe’s opportunities limited, and the club are believed to be talking to Yannick Carrasco.

Sky in Italy reported that Carrasco had emerged as the Gunners’ alternative target to Ivan Perisic after Inter Milan rejected a loan offer from the north Londoners.

The Belgium international is thought to be unhappy playing for Chinese club Dalian Yifang, but his agent thinks a deal could be tricky to get a deal over the line in time.

Carrasco‘s representative Christophe Henrotay told Radio Rossonera on Wednesday: “Everything is possible but it seems difficult to do so because it would take decisive and rapid movements by the interested clubs to discuss and strike a deal with his current club.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!