Arsenal are reported to have made David Neres their No 1 attacking target this summer after they were joined by Liverpool in watching the Brazilian in action against Juventus on Tuesday evening.

The Ajax star has enjoyed a stellar season for the Dutch club as they progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League; their 2-1 win in Turin ensuring they added the scalp of the Old Lady after they deposed reigning champions Real Madrid in the previous round.

But Ajax’s return to the top echelons of the European game has seen a number of their stars linked with moves; Frenkie de Jong has already sealed a move to Barcelona ahead of the summer window, while Matthijis de Ligt, Dusan Tadic, Nicolas Tagliafico, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek all tipped for big-money summer moves.

But the Dutch giants also look to be facing a huge fight to keep Neres with a growing number of Premier League sides said to have taken note of his magnificent displays.

The 22-year-old is said to be valued at £45million and on Tuesday was reported by The Sun as being a top target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton.

However, according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, it was scouts for both Arsenal and Liverpool who were present at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night – with Neres very much the focus of their attention.

And according to the Italian paper, Arsenal were so impressed by the Brazilian’s performance that they have now made him their No 1 target this summer – and will not be dissuaded by the €50m asking price on his head.

The Gunners look set to clear the decks this summer with as many as nine stars expected to leave Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were thought to have fancied Portugal star Gelson Martins – likely to be sold this summer by Atletico Madrid after being farmed out on loan to Monaco in January – but Neres is now top of their wishlist after some impressive displays.

The player, however, could also emerge as a target for Jurgen Klopp’s side; Liverpool are on the lookout for more firepower with Daniel Sturridge set to leave and possibly Divock Origi set to leave. Fears over Sadio Mane joining Real Madrid, however, do look to have been shot down by the player.

Neres, however, has also been tipped up as a target for Borussia Dortmund, who could move for the winger should they lose Jadon Sancho – a target for Manchester United – this summer.

Neres has weighed in with an impressive eight goals and 11 assists in the Eredivisie this season, while he also claimed 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 league games last season.

