Arsenal have completed the signing of Dutch teenager Salah-Eddine from Feyenoord on a free transfer.

This is one for the future.

The 17-year-old won’t be considered for the first-team yet. Instead, he will go straight into the club’s academy and compete for a place in Arsenal’s Under-23 side.

A statement on Arsenal’s official website read: “The Dutch midfielder is renowned for his agility and creativity in the middle of the park.

“Predominantly a central midfielder, Salah has spent his youth career in the Netherlands, developing through the youth ranks in Rotterdam with Feyenoord.

“We all welcome Salah to Arsenal and look forward to watching his development with us.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Salah has also spoken for the first time after his new adventure was confirmed.

Salah excited for future

He told the club’s website: “It feels great to join a massive club like Arsenal.

“It’s a good environment for me to work on my development and hopefully through the academy I can become a first-team player.

“They first contacted my dad and then I went there for a week just to see what the club is all about, and after that they didn’t really have to say anything.

“I immediately knew that it was the right club for me.

“My first impressions were that not only are my teammates really good footballers, but they’re great people as well.

“The whole environment is positive and it’s lovely to work with them.

“First I want to become an important player in the under-23s and then eventually get involved with the first team in some capacity.

“I want to see what that’s like, but above all else I want to have a really good season with the under-23s.

“Maybe if I do that then I’ll be able to join the first team here and there in training. Those are my targets.”

It was reported that some Arsenal fans’ eyes widened after seeing on Twitter that they’d signed ‘Salah’.

However, the fact it was a Dutch teenager rather than Liverpool superstar Mo quickly caused the excitement to die down.

Salah-Eddine will certainly have a good chance to progress in the Arsenal Under 23s.

Their youth set-up is considered one of the best around and numerous international players have graduated from the academy and reserve teams.

In all, Arsenal’s Academy has won seven FA Youth Cups and six Premier Academy League titles.