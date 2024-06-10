Arsenal can sign lethal Prem striker through rare release clause as Chelsea bid for Sesko

Chelsea have submitted a contract offer to prime Arsenal striker target Benjamin Sesko, but Mikel Arteta could reportedly go down a different route by landing Dominic Solanke for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with centre-forwards such as Viktor Gyokeres, Joshua Zirkzee and Ivan Toney in the past as they search for a devastating goalscorer to replace Gabriel Jesus. But Arsenal appear to have cooled their interest in that trio and are instead prioritising a swoop for RB Leipzig’s Sesko.

After having an opening £47million offer for Sesko rejected, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have returned with a new bid. Arsenal are waiting to see whether that new proposal will be accepted as Leipzig hold out for the striker’s full £55m release clause.

While Sesko would ideally like to join Arsenal when moving to England this summer, a switch to the Emirates is not guaranteed. That is because Chelsea are pushing Arsenal all the way for the 21-year-old and have now sent him a contract proposal, according to reports – as TEAMtalk sources predicted on June 4.

DON’T MISS – Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Arsenal remain in pole position for Sesko and they would be very frustrated if he ended up signing for London rivals Chelsea. But that would open the door for Solanke to link up with Arteta.

Journalist Adam Leventhal has revealed that the Bournemouth ace has a £65million release clause in his contract which is only available to ‘certain clubs’.

It remains to be seen which clubs fit into that bracket, but it is highly likely to be the best four to six sides in England. Arsenal will almost certainly be involved.

Often, player’s release clauses are available to all clubs, which would allow – for example – Saudi Arabian teams to pay £65m for Solanke.

Arsenal transfers: Dominic Solanke an option for Arteta

But the 26-year-old’s exit clause is both rare and interesting, though Arsenal will not care. Arteta would love to work with Solanke after the attacker enjoyed his best-ever top-flight season, notching 19 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak managed more goals in the Prem during the 2023-24 season, and Arteta could help Solanke get even better.

A big transfer to Arsenal would delight the Englishman and prove his doubters wrong even further. Solanke initially struggled after joining Bournemouth from Liverpool in January 2019, and Michael Edwards was praised for managing to get £19m for him.

But Solanke has gradually improved since then and is now one of the deadliest forwards in the Prem. He could even become Arsenal’s new No 9 for next season, although that will depend on where Sesko ends up.

READ MORE: Shock Everton raid on Chelsea advancing with £30m deal imminent, as major sale to Man Utd or Arsenal gathers pace