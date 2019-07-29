Arsenal are reportedly on the brink of signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira after the German was spotted in the Emirates crowd on Sunday.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon in their latest pre-season friendly on Sunday, that inspite of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handing the hosts a first-half lead.

However, any disappointment over the potential defeat will soon go out the window with respected Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri tweeting that Khedira is “close” to joining Arsenal.

World Cup winner Khedira still has a year left on his contract at Juventus, but has been told he can leave the Serie A champions this summer following the arrivals in midfield of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

And Palmeri is adamant in his belief that Khedira will sign; that despite Gunners boss Unai Emery looking to play down the rumour when questioned after the game.

“Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned,” Emery said.

Arsenal’s apparent willingness to sign Khedira has been backed up by Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims Khedira is attracting the interest of Arsenal, Valencia and Fiorentina, with the former said to be “pressing” for his signature.

Arsenal have already brought in Dani Ceballos on loan for the midfield, but they could add a different dimension to the position with the signing of Khedira.

Khedira was part of the Germany side that won the World Cup in 2014, joining Juventus the year after.

He has also been linked with a surprise move to Wolves recently, although Di Marzio’s report does not mention their interest.

