Arsenal signing one of the best in Nicolas Pepe, says Lille teammate

Arsenal supporters will be purring with excitement at the prospect of adding Nicolas Pepe to their attack after a thoroughly glowing endorsement from Lille teammate Jose Fonte.

BBC Sport’s David Ornstein revealed that the Gunners had made a breakthrough in negotiations over the Ivory Coast forward, with a deal for around £72m expected to go through in the coming days.

The Ivorian netted 23 goals in 41 appearances last season and Pepe admitted earlier this year that he was open to a move away from the Ligue 1 club.

Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith-Rowe have also fuelled speculation the former Angers winger is set to arrive by liking a photographed picture showing Pepe in an Arsenal shirt on Instagram.

It all points to another exciting signing for Arsenal, with Dani Ceballos and William Saliba confirmed last week, and the addition of Pepe to an attack that already boasts Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sure to excite supporters.

Furthermore, former Southampton defender Fonte has given Arsenal further cause for delight with by paying the player a huge compliment.

“He’s incredible if he can reach the same level, which I believe he will, which he did with Lille last season then Arsenal fans will be very happy,” Fonte told talkSPORT.

“He is super quick, he has a left foot which is silky, one vs one he is second to none.

“He finishes really good, he takes penalties, he takes free-kicks, he is a very, very accomplished player and I think Arsenal fans will be in for a treat for sure.”

Gunners boss Unai Emery has also hinted his work in the transfer market this summer is far from complete and admitted he was already a fan of Pepe.

“We are working, the club, and also thinking about how we can improve,” Emery said after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon. “There are different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature.

“Pepe is a very good player and also we are thinking only of players who can really, really improve this squad and also give us some different conditions to improve.

“The same, we are working for the last few weeks and before starting the season in the first match in Newcastle, our aim is to get the best team with the best players in our squad.”

