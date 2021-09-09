Arsenal signing available for debut vs Norwich as work permit is approved

New Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is available for selection this weekend after his work permit received approval.

Tomiyasu joined the Gunners from Bologna on transfer deadline day for a reported £16million. He will compete for a starting spot at either right-back or centre-back under Mikel Arteta.

The Japan international could now make his debut in the Premier League match against Norwich City. Arsenal host the Canaries at Emirates Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.

Earlier on Thursday, Arteta was asked about what impact Tomiyasu would have on the squad.

“Tomi has the capacity to play any position in a back four,” Arteta said. “He’s done it all across the back four, in a back three as well. He gives us that versatility, gives us different qualities in the right back position.

“We’ve been following him for a long time and he gives us different qualities that we don’t have in the squad.”

Tomiyasu has been capped 23 times at international level, scoring one goal. He will be looking to add some steel to a defence which has received plenty of criticism in recent seasons.

Arsenal have started the new campaign poorly, losing all three of their matches so far. They have also conceded nine goals without reply.

Arteta has opted for Cedric Soares at right-back in the last two league fixtures, while he has also tinkered with a number of centre-half pairings.

One likely partnership moving forward could be Tomiyasu and England defender Ben White. The 23-year-old arrived from Brighton for a £50m fee earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Arteta has hinted that former team-mate Jack Wilshere could return to Arsenal to train.

The English midfielder has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in July. He gave a heartfelt interview on August 25 describing his painful search for a new team.

“He is someone that I know who I shared the dressing room with, who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open,” Arteta said.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has spoken about Tammy Abraham’s summer switch to Roma.

The goalscorer became surplus to requirements at Chelsea following Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal were interested in signing Abraham as a long-term replacement for Alexandre Lacazette up front.

However, Jose Mourinho’s Roma beat them to his signature. They captured him for £34m, with the 23-year-old penning a five-year contract in Italy.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “Arsenal were really convinced that they had a chance to sign Tammy Abraham but in football it is not easy to change the mind of the players.

“My personal feeling is without Jose Mourinho as Roma manager, Tammy Abraham would now be an Arsenal player.”

