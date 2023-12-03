Arsenal star ‘adamant’ to impress Arteta could be tempted by Aston Villa switch

Emile Smith Rowe is determined to make an impression under Mikel Arteta and fight for his starting spot at Arsenal, but he could be tempted by Aston Villa according to reports.

The dynamic playmaker has endured a frustrating 18 months as he has spent plenty of time on the treatment table. He is currently sidelined with a knee injury which he sustained in October.

The majority of his Arsenal appearances have come from the bench of late and he hasn’t been a regular under Arteta since 2021-22.

As a result of his injury troubles, the midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Emirates in recent transfer windows. He was linked with West Ham and Newcastle in the summer and fresh transfer links to Aston Villa have since emerged.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are huge admirers of Douglas Luiz and some reports have suggested that Arteta could use Smite Rowe in a player-plus-cash deal to land the Brazilian midfielder.

Luiz has been one of the outstanding midfielders in the Premier League this season with seven goal contributions in his first 13 matches.

Aston Villa are said to value Luiz at £60million which is more than Arsenal would be prepared to pay in January. By using Smith Rowe in the deal, they could potentially lower Aston Villa’s hefty asking price.

Smith Rowe’s transfer stance

Transfer expert Dean Jones has provided an interesting update on Smith Rowe. While the 23-year-old wants to make it at Arsenal, he could be tempted by a move to Aston Villa.

“Smith Rowe to Villa would be an interesting one to test out because he’s still not getting a look in at Arsenal,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“Because of the level that Villa have elevated themselves to, I think that that might have a bit of a different look at it if you were somebody like Smith Rowe, who’s on the fringes and knows he’s not going to become a big part anytime soon of what’s going on at Arsenal.

“He could look across at Villa and think it’s pretty exciting. He could be a bigger part of it there than at the Emirates. So, it would be enticing for the player at some point.

“He seems adamant that he wants to stick this out at Arsenal, but it will come to a point where he will have a decision to make, and a team like Villa might be the one that proves to tempt him.”

Smith Rowe is under contract with Arsenal until 2026, but his first team opportunities do seem limited, especially with the arrival of Kai Havertz in the summer. Time will tell if he does decide to push for the exit door.

