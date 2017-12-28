Arsenal snubbed in bid to land top Juventus defender

Arsenal have reportedly had a £35million bid for central defender Medhi Benatia rejected by Juventus.

Arsene Wenger’s men have so far conceded 23 goals in their 19 Premier League games, which is the joint highest of any side in the top seven in the table.

The Gunners boss is determined to try and fix that issue but it would appear that an offer for Moroccan star Benatia has been snubbed, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal had been strongly linked with another Juve stopper in Daniele Rugani, but the report states that Wenger wanted the more experienced Benatia instead.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page

The 30-year-old has previously played for Roma and Bayern Munich before sealing a move to Juve last May, having impressed during a loan spell with the Serie A giants.

The reigning Serie A champions are determined to keep their man, however, after Benatia established himself as first choice following Leonardo Bonucci’s move to AC Milan last summer.

It would now appear that Wenger will have to turn his attentions elsewhere in his bid to strengthen his vulnerable back line.