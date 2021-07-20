Arsenal have reportedly softened their stance over the terms of Hector Bellerin’s proposed move to Italian champions Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants are continuing with their efforts to land the experienced Spain star, who the Gunners are prepared to let leave this summer. Talks are still at an advanced stage, but an Italian report suggests there has been a change in approach from Mikel Arteta’s men.

TuttoMercatoWeb states that Arsenal has ‘slightly softened their position’, claiming they will now accept an initial loan, as long as it includes an obligatory loan with an option to buy clause that is dependant on performance goals.

However, at this stage, Inter are yet to offer anything more than a loan option. That means that the negotiations will continue for the 26-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since 2013.

There is still confidence that the deal will get done, with Inter and Bellerin already having an agreement in place. The report adds that the defender has been offered a five-year deal, with a salary worth €3.5m per season.

The former Barcelona youth product has also asked for an official exit. However, it’s now just down to Inter accepting Arsenal’s terms for the deal for it to be ratified.

White questioned over Arsenal move decision

Meanwhile, Brighton centre half Ben White has been questioned over his decision to choose Arsenal with Danny Mills joking he’s certainly not gone there to win trophies.

Reports over the weekend confirmed Arsenal had reached an agreement to sign the 23-year-old in a £50m transfer. White shone in a loan spell with Leeds two seasons ago. He backed that up with a superb maiden campaign in the top flight with parent club Brighton last year.

His ability on the ball is expected to translate well to a team higher up the table. Indeed, a recent report detailed one pundit’s surprise that neither Chelsea or Man Utd had made a move.

Instead, the centre half appears bound for the Emirates, though talkSPORT pundit Danny Mills is under the clear impression White could’ve showed greater ambition with the club he chose.

Mills said (via the Express): “What is he going to win at Arsenal? The League Cup if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup?

“It’s going to be a while before Arsenal win a Champions League.

“Winning the Premier League, you’re looking probably seven or eight years down the line. He might be retiring before that stage.

“I think he is an exceptional player and a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I’m just a little surprised Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, haven’t come in for him.”

White’s move will be the second signing in quick succession. The Gunners recently wrapped up a deal for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

