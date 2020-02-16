Arsenal spank Newcastle in second-half blitz to earn second Arteta win

Arsenal produced a fine second-half display to earn a deserved second victory under Mikel Arteta, running out 3-0 winners at the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal took a while to get going in the first half, with Newcastle enjoying time and space on the ball with the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron a constant threat on the break.

And Joelinton could have given his side the lead but put a clear-cut chance wide of the post.

But the Gunners started to warm up on the half-hour mark with Mesut Ozil starting to find his passing range from the centre of midfield.

And it was the German playmaker who found Eddie Nketiah – who was making his first Premier League start – on the edge of the box, with the Arsenal youngster forcing a smart save from Martin Dubravka.

Nicolas Pepe then drew another save from Dubravka, who tipped the winger’s long-range free-kick over the bar.

Saint-Maximin could have given the visitors the lead at the break as he powered past a laboured Arsenal defence but couldn’t get his shot on target from a tight angle.

Mikel Arteta’s side came out a different team in the second period, pushing for the opening goal, and Nketiah saw his shot clip the bar after fine combination play between Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe.

And Arsenal did get the breakthrough soon after, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang directing a wonderful header into the far corner from a floated Pepe cross.

Provider turned scorer seconds later as Arsenal’s record signing tucked away Saka’s cross after the Arsenal academy product’s audacious nutmeg on Valentino Lazaro.

Saint-Maximin hit the post on the break for Newcastle, but the visitors ran out of steam in the second half.

Mesut Ozil then scored his first goal for 10 months, as his poked shot somehow made it past Dubravka, who fluffed his lines.

And Alexandre Lacazette then came off the bench to score his first goal in nine games to put the icing on the cake for Arteta’s side.