Maxence Lacroix could be the man to fill the gap left by the injured William Saliba at Arsenal

While Chelsea are progressing on a deal for a World Cup centre-back, Arsenal are being tipped to enter the race as they search for a William Saliba replacement.

The Gunners have been hit by a problematic situation with Saliba’s injury. The French centre-back fractured his back at the World Cup and is expected to be out until around the New Year.

That will separate the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League – paired with Gabriel Magalhaes – for the first half of the season, and Arsenal will be eager to paper over the cracks as well as they can.

Caught Offside reports Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix could now be on the radar, and with Chelsea also pushing for him, it;s suggested Palace will want to create a bidding war, with the defender’s price now rising to €65-70million (£55.3-59.5m).

A source reportedly said: “Chelsea have made Lacroix their priority and efforts are still ongoing to get a deal done. Palace won’t make it easy, though, and their initial asking price of €55m has risen now quite substantially.

“Palace are aware of other clubs circling. Arsenal have been monitoring his situation and they’re now stepping up their interest in a new centre-back following William Saliba’s injury. Look out for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City as well.”

Sky Sports (15:42, Sunday 19 July), meanwhile, states Palace are using Jan Paul van Hecke’s £52million move from Brighton to Tottenham as a basis for Lacroix’s higher price tag, as he has longer left on his deal than the former Seagulls man did.

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Chelsea closing in on Lacroix

TEAMtalk is aware that if Arsenal are going to push for Lacroix, they might have to get a hurry on.

Indeed, sources state that the Palace man is keen on a move to Chelsea and has therefore already agreed personal terms for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Further to that, negotiations between the two London clubs are reaching a crucial stage.

Arsenal are not yet believed to have had any contact in regards to a move, which puts the Blues in the box seat at least until that happens.

But if it does, a move to the Emirates might well appeal, given they are Premier League champions and there’s an open spot for a few months, and even when Saliba gets back, Lacroix might have been able to cement his spot.

It seems evident why Arsenal would feel the Palace man is a perfect replacement for their star centre-back.

Indeed, Lacroix was the man who replaced Saliba for France when he left the World Cup semi-final with injury.

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