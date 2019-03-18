Arsenal sporting director hunt in chaos after Overmars development

Marc Overmars has signed a new long-term deal to remain the technical director of Ajax.

It comes as another huge blow to Arsenal, who have already seen Monchi move to his former club Sevilla.

The Telegraph claimed yesterday that Arsenal were “likely to divert their attention towards Marc Overmars” after Monchi decided to opt for a return to Spain rather than linking up again with Unai Emery in London.

The Sun and The Mirror also claimed the former Gunner was keen to join Arsenal with 18 months still remaining on his deal in Holland.

Overmars though has opted to stay in Holland, he told the club’s website: “There are still plenty of challenges at Ajax and I’m having a good time here. We are taking steps with both the youth academy and the first-team.

“From a sporting point of view, we still want to show a lot. What is also important to me , is that it is nice to work with the people around me. I get pleasure and satisfaction from that.”

📝 Marc Overmars -> 30 juni 2024! — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 18, 2019

Chairman of Ajax’s supervisory board Leen Meijaard added: “Marc Overmars told us that we have a strong feeling that we are not yet ready at Ajax.

“He knows that we are very satisfied with his performance. He has made an enormous contribution to the developments that Ajax has both financially in the years in which he has been a member of the management board and we as the supervisory board are also confident that the club can take further steps with him in the years to come.

“For the continuity of Ajax’s business it is also important that key positions such as this clarity about the future. In short: we are happy that Marc Overmars wants to commit to Ajax for a longer period. “