Arsenal, Spurs alerted as Barcelona winger could submit transfer request

Arsenal and Spurs have seemingly been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Barcelona winger Malcom, who is set for crunch talks soon.

Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last summer – controversially cancelling a last minute agreement with Italian side Roma to seal a switch to the Nou Camp.

However, the Brazilian has not found much space in the first team in his debut season in Spain, leading to a decision that he is surplus to requirements.

He only made six starts in La Liga this season, but several of Europe’s top clubs have reportedly maintained their interest in the 22-year-old, having not forgotten the form he showed in France.

Among the clubs who have previously been linked with Malcom are Arsenal and Spurs, and now Mundo Deportivo claim that they could be given the green light to launch a move.

They claim that the forward is set to sit down with Barca chiefs next week for crunch talks over his future at the club, and it is possible that he could request a transfer.

With Christian Eriksen linked with a move away, Malcom – who is still valued in the region of €40m – could prove to be his replacement, while Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is far from certain.

