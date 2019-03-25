Arsenal, Spurs and Man Utd in race for ‘next Skriniar’ valued at £22m

Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs are all reportedly set to battle it out for Sampdoria star Joachim Andersen this summer.

Tottenham were believed to have been leading the chase for the Denmark international, who arrived in Serie A just over 18 months ago but has already established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the league

With Toby Alderweireld’s recent contract extension triggering a £25million release clause this summer, Mauricio Pochettino is apparently on the look-out for defensive reinforcements – and Andersen is rumoured to be high on his list.

It has also been suggested that their top four rivals Man Utd were ready to beat Spurs to the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with both Milan sides.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato provides an updates, as they claim that Arsenal have firmly joined the hunt for Andersen after learning his asking price.

It is believed that the future Denmark international would cost just £22m this summer, and it is no surprise that Inter and Juventus are sniffing around given the success of Milan Skriniar, who also emerged at Samp.