Arsenal, Spurs boosted as defensive target drops major hint over exit

An Arsenal and Tottenham transfer target, Joachim Andersen, has hinted at a move away from Sampdoria this summer during an interview with Goal.

Joachim Andersen has been subject to interest from both North London clubs this summer after an impressive campaign in Serie A for Sampdoria.

Spurs see the centre back as the ideal replacement for Toby Alderweireld who’s future also remains unclear whilst the Gunners also have their own defensive problems that they believe the 23-year-old could help solve. Manchester United are also thought to have an interest in the Dane.

Andersen made 34 appearances for Sampdoria last season which brought the intention of a number of clubs across Europe and he has now hinted that it may be time for him to move on.

“It could be time for me to further my career,” he told Goal. “I have loved my time in Sampdoria – the fans, the president, the staff, the players, the city – but maybe it’s time to move on to develop further.

“There are a number of interested clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues who are discussing with my agent and I’ll be making a decision shortly together with my family and my agent.

“It’s very important to me that Sampdoria can also benefit from an eventual transfer. It’s not all about me,” he said. “I have so much to thank this great club for. Without Sampdoria, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have had to this point.

“I have dreams of playing in the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest leagues in the world – I’m lucky enough to already be playing in one of them,” he said. “I think I have a pretty broad football education and I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to adopt to most leagues – but I’m not saying it would be easy.

“I have learned a lot,” he said of his Serie A experience. “I grew up in Denmark and Holland playing with a lot of possession. When I came to Italy, I learned a new part of the defending game, which added a new layer to my football education. But most importantly I haven’t forgotten how to play ball. That means I’m still comfortable in possession while I have developed as a defender.

“My position is good and of course I’m pretty tall [193cm], which gives me an advantage in the air. I’m not going to tell you what I had to work on – let the strikers see if they can find out themselves!”