Arsenal, Spurs do battle for German international who would fix key issue

Arsenal and Spurs are battling it out for the signing of German international Matthias Ginter, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The 25-year-old has amassed, and made the move from Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 after struggling for game time.

Arsenal have conceded 36 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the most of any of the top eight clubs, and they are reportedly in the market for a new centre-half.

Established players such as Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi have struggled to put together strings of games amid injury issues, while summer-signing Sokratis also spent a long spell out.

Spurs meanwhile are understandably worried about the future of Toby Alderweireld beyond the summer. They recently activated a one-year clause in his deal, but in turn that means he could depart from £25m once the season is over.

Sky Sports News report that the north London rivals are both looking at Ginter as a potential option for the summer, with scouts from both clubs having observes him in action in the Bundesliga.

