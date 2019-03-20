Arsenal, Spurs given huge boost in pursuit of €40m Serie A ace

Arsenal and Spurs have been given a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan star Franck Kessie, if the latest reports from Italy are to be believed.

Recent reports claimed that Chelsea are demanding that Kessie is ‘immediately resold to them if any deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko is to be completed’.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, as have Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal and Spurs.

Calciomercato.com have provided an update on Kessie’s situation and imply that his future with the Rossoneri is far from certain.

They suggest that there are question marks over both his recent form and his attitude, with the midfielderinvolved in a spat with Lucas Biglia on the bench during Sunday’s defeat to Inter, something coach Gennaro Gattuso did not take well.

The Italian outlet now suggest that Milan could use their €20m option to sign Kessie permanently once his two-year loan from Atalanta is complete, before selling him for a quick profit at €40m.

Kessie however – speaking ahead of his return to former club Atalanta last month – admitted he is happy at San Siro.

“I have five years left on my contract and I’m here,” he told SportMediaset.

“We have a great coach who’s doing well and we’re all with him. I feel good and I want to keep dreaming of taking Milan back into the Champions League.

“I’m very happy to come back to Bergamo,” he added. “I have to go there as an opponent but it’s still beautiful, at the same stadium, with their fantastic fans.

“It was special to score there last season, but I didn’t celebrate and I’d do the same again.”

