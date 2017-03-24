Arsenal, Spurs to battle for £20m-rated Germany star

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in the pursuit to sign a 22-year-old Schalke star.

The North London duo are both interested in signing Leon Goretzka this summer after the midfielder turned down a new contract at the Bundesliga side.

Goretzka will have 12-months remaining on his current deal in the summer and Schalke are keen to ensure one of their prize talents doesn’t leave for free.

Their willingness to listen to offers this summer has alerted both Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino, while Juventus have also expressed an interest, according to the Mirror.

Goretzka is one of Germany’s top talents and is said to be valued around the £20million mark. However, with his contract coming to an end, both Spurs and the Gunners are keen to negotiate a cut-price deal.

The midfielder has been in fine form for Schalke this season, starting 22 games in the Bundesliga, while also helping his side reach the Europa League Quarter-final.

He also captained Germany during their 2016 Summer Olympics silver-medal-winning campaign, although an injury cut his tournament short.