Arsenal star aims dig at Jose Mourinho over Man Utd’s playing style

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has aimed a dig at Jose Mourinho by admitting he is enjoying playing ‘attacking football’ again.

The Armenia international made the switch to the Emirates Stadium from Old Trafford in January, in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez go the other way.

The 29-year-old now has a consistent role in Arsene Wenger’s team, one which he admits is allowing him to play to his strengths.

Mkhitaryan told FourFourTwo: “When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I’d missed playing offensively.

“I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez.

“We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club.”

