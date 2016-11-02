Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez accused of £900k tax fraud – report

Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez appears to be in hot water after “actively withholding” taxes, according to Spanish newspaper reports.

During his three year stay in Barcelona, Sanchez reportedly attempted to defraud Spain’s Inland Revenue of €983,443 (£888,736).

El Periodico claims that the Gunners star is being accused of “actively withholding” taxes in relation to his image rights.

This is a similar situation to the one involving Barcelona’s Lionel Messi – who was given a suspended 21 month prison sentence for tax offences – as Sanchez is accused of “simulating the transfer” of his image rights to an offshore shell company called Numidia Trading in Malta.

Spanish prosecutors claim he avoided paying €587,677 (£530,834) in 2012 and €395,766 (£357,485) in 2013 by hiding the existence of Numidia, which he owns a 99 per cent stake in.

Numidia is a “purely instrumental entity to facilitate the fraud committed to the Spanish Treasury”, according to the prosecutors.

Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014 from the Catalan giants and has been in great form this season, helping the Gunners to second in the Premier League.