Arsenal star Arteta is keen to sell says no to January exit; the Gunners could lose him on a free this summer

Arsenal have had a quiet transfer window so far and outgoings have always been more likely than them bringing in any more big-name additions.

One player who has been linked with an exit for some time is Jorginho, who has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order since Declan Rice’s arrival last summer.

The Italy international has generally played well whenever called upon but has only started four times in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal are also keen to add another midfielder to their squad – although that is more likely to happen in the summer – which would see Jorginho’s playing time diminish even more.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are three players that Arteta is particularly keen on.

They would likely be too expensive to sign this month without selling several players first, such as Jorginho, but a new centre-mid who can be a long-term asset is certainly on Arsenal’s wishlist.

READ MORE: Victor Osimhen: Agent completely rules out Arsenal, Tottenham as ONE firm favourite emerges to sign elite marksman

Jorginho rejects chance to leave; Kiwior a more likely exit

According to transfer journalist Hans Tuncel, Jorginho recently received an approach from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but Arsenal do have the option to extend it by a further year.

However, Tuncel has claimed that Jorginho has rejected Trabzonspor’s approach and will stay at the Emirates until at least the end of the season.

There is a risk, however, that he could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this month and still leave on a free transfer this summer.

Failing to sell Jorginho this month is bad news for Arsenal in another sense, as gives them less funds to play with in what remains of the window.

In terms of other potential departures, Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a return to Serie A after failing to break into the Gunner’s starting XI.

The defender moved to North London from Spezia 12 months ago. He has made only 24 appearances for Arsenal to date and remains well down the pecking order.

In a recent interview, Kiwior did not rule out returning to Italy before the winter transfer window closes.

“I would definitely like to play more, but I don’t feel like I lack experience.”

“I’m glad there’s interest in me. But I focus on what is now. Besides, there have been no talks with me yet.”

Jorginho may not be going anywhere, but there is still a chance Kiwior could leave Arsenal this month.

Arteta still likes Kiwior though and sees the 23-year-old as a player for the future, so he is reluctant to sanction a departure.

DON’T MISS: Lautaro Martinez agent drops bombshell update that teases Chelsea; leaves Man Utd, Arsenal with raised eyebrows