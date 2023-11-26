Arsenal star becomes top Wolves target to replace £35m Saudi target in tempting transfer

Premier League side Wolves have become the latest contenders to offer England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale a route out of Arsenal, according to a report.

Ramsdale made a rare start for Arsenal against Brentford on Saturday, when the man that has dislodged him as no.1 (David Raya) was ineligible to play against his parent club. Arsenal won 1-0, but their goalkeeper was in the spotlight.

It is unlikely Ramsdale has done enough to keep his place once Raya returns next week. The focus once more will be on whether the England international will be leaving Arsenal as a result in 2024.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Arsenal are expecting widespread interest in Ramsdale for January, but are not particularly keen on loaning him out.

In an update, the Daily Star has added that Wolves are one of the clubs who could become bidders for Ramsdale.

The report claims Wolves could sell Jose Sa to a club in the Saudi Pro League for a fee of £35m in January, which would leave them needing a new starter in goal.

They believe they could lure Stoke-born Ramsdale back up to the Midlands, especially considering the lure of more regular gametime in the case of Sa leaving.

According to the Daily Star, Wolves would like Ramsdale on loan, which is of course a formula that Arsenal have ruled out – but with an obligation to buy.

That could well be the decisive factor, since it would effectively make it a permanent transfer and guarantee Arsenal a cash windfall in the summer.

IN DEPTH – Premier League goalkeepers ranked by post-shot expected goals

It would then be over to Arsenal to find a new player to compete with Raya in their goalkeeping hierarchy, which is another factor that might be putting the brakes on Ramsdale’s exit for the time being.

Nevertheless, his removal as Arsenal’s main goalkeeper after two seasons as a regular starter has quickly generated uncertainty about his future.

Ramsdale future at Arsenal looking bleak

Raya has played 12 times across all competitions this season for Arsenal, in contrast to the eight appearances Ramsdale has made.

The Spaniard will sign a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium when his transfer officially becomes permanent next year, which could freeze Ramsdale out despite his own deal lasting until 2026, with the option of an extra year.

Meanwhile at Molineux, Wolves have Sa under contract until 2027, or 2028 if they activate their one-year option on his deal.

The former Olympiacos shot-stopper has been with Wolves since 2021, when he replaced his Portuguese compatriot Rui Patricio.

READ MORE: Arsenal allow Newcastle to complete January midfield deal as Arteta chases ‘dream’ signing instead