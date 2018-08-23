Arsenal star demands Emery talks as Liverpool, Man Utd links intensify

Aaron Ramsey wants to hold talks with Unai Emery to see where he figures in his Arsenal plans as the clock begins to tick on his Emirates contract.

The Wales midfielder will become a free agent next summer and has seen his name linked with a number of the Gunners’ Premier League rivals. Ramsey was linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer and it’s suggested they could be ready to make a concrete bid to sign the player in January if he does not agree to fresh terms with Arsenal.

Ramsey was surprisingly axed by Emery for Saturday evening’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea – a decision that shocked some of his teammates – and it seems the former Cardiff star wants some reassurances from his new manager before he commits to signing a new deal with the Gunners.

According to The Sun, Ramsey has asked Emery for a meeting to clarify exactly what role he will play in his side going forwards and is ready to make it clear to the Spaniard that he sees himself as a creative midfielder going forwards.

That would appear to put him in direct competition with Mesut Ozil for a place in the side – and Ramsey is keen to know where he stands.

It seems Lucas Torreira is destined to take one of the holding midfield roles alongside Granit Xhaka, with another summer signing Matteo Guendouzi doing well in the role at Stamford Bridge.

Emery is clearly keen to retain Ramsey’s services, having recently labelled the player as one of his key influences in the side, saying: “I have told chief executive Ivan Gazidis that Ramsey is an important player for me.”

But it seems Ramsey may need some convincing from Emery on his role in the side before he commits to a new deal.

Reports earlier this week said the player was hoping to earn a deal second only to the £350,000 a week that Ozil was earning at the club, with the Evening Standard reporting that the 27-year-old has been told to forget anything close to that figure.

Ramsey is currently paid £110,000 a week and is reportedly hoping to double his money.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.