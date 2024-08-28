Crystal Palace are gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window after finally striking a deal with Arsenal to sign Eddie Nketiah, with the striker set to travel across London for a medical on Wednesday, though with another Eagles star heading out the exit door with a £10m move to Wolves agreed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Oliver Glasner’s side have suffered two defeats in their opening Premier League games, suffering a 2-1 loss at Brentford on the opening day of the season, before slipping to a 2-0 home loss to another London rival in West Ham over the weekend. Given the transfer upheaval facing Crystal Palace, it is perhaps no surprise to see the club suffer successive defeats.

Indeed, Glasner has already lost star man Michael Olise this summer after Bayern Munich swooped to sign the French talent for €60m (£50m), while they are also in growing danger of losing Marc Guehi with Newcastle inching closer towards a deal. And having also allowed another centre-half in Joachim Anderson to join Fulham, it has proved anything but an ideal summer for the Eagles.

However, Glasner will hope better times are around the corner. Tuesday’s 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich provided the club with a much-needed tonic, while TEAMtalk can also confirm that a deal has now been struck to bring Nketiah to the club from Arsenal.

The striker has been made available for transfer this summer after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. He registered just six goals in 37 appearances last season and the Arsenal manager has decided instead to rely on Kai Havertz in a more central role this season.

While a number of clubs have looked into a possible deal, including both Nottingham Forest and West Ham, it is Palace who have soared clear of the competition and we understand they have now reached a full agreement with Arsenal over his signing.

Eddie Nketiah transfer terms revealed

Palace will pay their London rivals a fee of over £25m plus £5m worth of add-ons, while Arsenal have also negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

And with Nketiah giving the green light to the deal, we can reveal the striker is on his way to the Eagles to undergo medical checks on Wednesday.

The move will close the chapter on a long association with Arsenal for the striker, with the 25-year-old first joining the Gunners academy from Chelsea aged 14.

After making his debut as a 2017 Europa League match against BATE Borisov as an 88th-minute substitute, Nketiah has gone on to appear on 168 occasions for the club, scoring 38 times.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday, a game in which Nketiah was an unused substitute, Arteta insisted he was relaxed about the situation.

“At the moment, Eddie is our player,” Arteta said. “He’s very committed to us. Regardless of the noise, he’s here and he wants to be here with us. He’s really happy that we won the game.”

However, the match at Villa Park will prove to be his last involvement with the Gunners and if all goes to plan, he will be available to make his debut for Palace in Sunday’s trip across London to face Chelsea.

Crystal Palace transfers: Johnstone sale agreed; Chalobah still wanted

In the meantime, the Eagles are far from done this summer and Glasner still hopes to add to his defence regardless of whether Guehi departs for Newcastle or not.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Palace are weighing up a late move for unwanted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah – part of the Blues’ notorious bomb squad of players they are looking to move on before the window shuts.

Chalobah is rated in the £25m bracket by Chelsea, with Newcastle also among his admirers and ironically considering a bid if they can’t get a deal for Guehi over the line.

But regardless of whether the England defender moves on or not, Palace are readying an approach of their own with Chalobah very much admired by Glasner and seen as an achievable target in the final days of the window.

In the meantime, Palace have also agreed the sale of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to Wolves.

They have agreed to sell the four-times capped England international to Gary O’Neil’s side after they had a £10m offer accepted.

The 31-year-old, who counts West Brom among his former clubs, is heading back to the Midlands with Old Gold with sources revealing to TEAMtalk that he has been given the greenlight to travel north for a medical of the move.

Johnstone has appeared on 34 occasions for Palace over the last two seasons, but has fallen behind Dean Henderson in the pecking order so far this season.