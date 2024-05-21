Arsenal star in limbo as Newcastle hunt £35m La Liga alternative after cooling interest

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is facing a long summer as prime suitors Newcastle United have cooled their interest in him and are now eyeing up a different shot-stopper, according to a report.

Ramsdale started the season as Arsenal’s No 1, but it was not long before summer arrival David Raya usurped him. While Raya has won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets, Ramsdale has mainly had to sit on the bench this season and has made just 11 appearances in all competitions.

As the former Sheffield United star has aspirations of eventually becoming England’s first-choice keeper, he knows he needs to leave Arsenal in order to get his career back on track.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ramsdale was told in March he is free to leave Arsenal in order to find a new club.

Last week, Newcastle were in pole position to sign Ramsdale after making contact over a potential transfer. However, things have changed significantly since then.

As per The Times, Eddie Howe’s side no longer view the 26-year-old as their favoured option to bolster their keeper ranks.

Having cooled their interest in Ramsdale, Newcastle are now pursuing La Liga keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili instead.

Mamardashvili is emerging as one of Europe’s best young shot-stoppers, having kept 13 clean sheets in 36 La Liga games this season.

Arsenal transfers: Aaron Ramsdale facing uncertain future

The 23-year-old has the ability to dominate his penalty area, standing at an imposing 6ft 6in. His form for both Valencia and the Georgian national team has impressed Newcastle officials and the Magpies are now considering an offer.

Newcastle will have to pay £35million to sign Mamardashvili, but that fee could end up being well worth it if he stars in the Premier League for years to come.

Should Newcastle press ahead with their move for Mamardashvili, then he could provide competition and cover for Nick Pope. Newcastle could then let either Martin Dubravka or Loris Karius depart.

Ramsdale will be very disappointed if Newcastle sign Mamardashvili over him. At St James’ Park, he would have been able to pick up far more game time while also competing for the top four and potentially in Europe, too.

But a switch to Tyneside no longer appears to be on the cards. Ramsdale must now evaluate his other options, although it is unclear where he could go.

Chelsea have previously taken a look at the four-time England international, but that transfer now seems unlikely.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ramsdale has interest on the continent, so he may have to leave the Premier League to reignite his career.

