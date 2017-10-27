Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gives major update on future

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has given a major update on his future amid claims he could leave the club for free next summer.

The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract and reports last week suggested that Ozil has already told teammates he will be joining Manchester United.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told the Daily Telegraph of his desire to keep both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez earlier in the week.

“It’s very nice to hear that [Kroenke’s comments] and to see that – he’s the major shareholder,” Ozil told Sky Sports.

“I’m happy here, and I do my job to 100 per cent as I always have. I give everything and leave it all on the pitch for the team.

“The most important thing is football. I want to give everything, 100 per cent for this club. It’s important for me to give my all and enjoy playing as well. Whatever else happens, we will see in the future.

“I know myself better than anyone else and I’m someone who needs to have fun on the pitch,” Ozil added.

“Everyone knows my favourite position is the playmaker, the No 10, at the moment the coach plays me on the right and it’s a thing I need to accept and to show my quality in that position.

“Of course I’m happy to perform and give good performances individually, but it’s more important that we do that as a team. I think we did that really well against Everton.

“We came back very strongly, especially as we were 1-0 down. To come back as strongly as we did is pleasing.

“We have lots of quality in this team as we have shown. It’s important to be consistent if we want to be successful.

“We know we have the quality, we just have to give our all and believe in ourselves. If we can do that I’m convinced we can win trophies.”