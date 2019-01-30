Arsenal star Mesut Ozil turns down sensational loan exit

Mesut Ozil has turned down a sensational loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Germany.

The German midfielder was sounded out about a temporary switch to Ligue 1 to replace the injured Neymar.

The mercurial Brazilian has a foot problem that will keep him sidelined for 10 weeks and that prompted PSG to make a move for Ozil.

Suddeutsche Zeitung report that the Ligue 1 champions tried to get Ozil on loan, but the 30-year-old refused the opportunity.

PSG were prepared to pay all of Ozil’s £350,000-a-week wages but Ozil did not want a short-term move and will remain at The Emirates.

Ozil, who signed a new contract 12 months ago, has not had an easy ride under boss Unai Emery.

Ozil made his first start in the league since December last night in the 2-1 win over Cardiff, but he has started only 13 Premier League games this season after being plagued by back and knee injuries.

That has led to suggestions that Emery is keen to offload Ozil, which he has so far denied, but recent bench roles against Chelsea and Man Utd sent exit speculation soaring.

Asked why he did you not start Ozil against United, Emery said: “He played.”

Asked further why he did not start the attacking midfielder, he added: “Because also I think I can play other players.”

Ozil’s lack of game-time has led to rumours linking him with a January move, although when asked if the former Germany international had future at Arsenal before Christmas, Emery replied: “Yes, why not?”

“I am not thinking about this situation,” he said when asked if Ozil could leave.

meanwhile, the report from Germany also claims James Rodriguez is another attacker who could interest PSG, but his status on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid could make any deal complicated.