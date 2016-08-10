Arsenal star Ozil would ‘jump at chance’ of Real return

Mesut Ozil is close to signing a contract extension with Arsenal, but would jump at the chance to play for Real Madrid again, according to reports.

The Gunners star is set to sign a new deal, with Arsenal keen to tie the German down, with his current contract expiring in 2018.

However, according to reports in German newspaper Bild, Ozil will not stick around at the Emirates forever if Arsenal do not manage to win major trophies.

The two clubs mentioned if he were to depart are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with the former more probable as Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is understood to not be the player’s biggest admirer.

These rumours come amidst speculation that Ozil has become frustrated with Arsenal’s lack of spending this summer. He made his feelings clear in an interview with Spox today.

When asked about transfers, he said: “This decision is not with me, but the coach and the management.

“Of course, we all watch as the other teams strengthen and get (to a higher level) in the league. But it’s not my job to occupy myself with it. I want to play my football and the team as best I can help.”

On Arsenal’s sole senior signing Granit Xhaka, Ozil added: “I already know Granit from the Bundesliga, which I follow regularly. He brings an enormous quality and even more potential.

“With Granit were all surprised and excited. We are fortunate that he chose Arsenal.”