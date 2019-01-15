Arsenal star Petr Cech announces retirement plans

Veteran Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will retire at the end of the season, he has announced on Twitter.

The 36-year-old won four Premier League titles with Chelsea before joining the Gunners for £10million in June 2015.

But having lost out to new signing Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot at The Emirates, Cech has decided it is time to hang up his boots.

He wrote: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it is 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season.”

The Czech continued: “Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

