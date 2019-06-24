Arsenal star pleads to leave as AC Milan prepare €35m offer

Lucas Torreira has reportedly told Arsenal that he is not settled at the club and wants to move on this summer.

The 23-year-old has been strongly tipped to make a return to Serie A, just 12 months after he swapped Sampdoria for a move to the Premier League.

The Uruguay midfielder, who’s currently on international duty at the Copa America, is said to be the first choice midfield target for new Milan boss Marco Giampaolo, who managed Torreira at Samp.

Milan had looked set to sign Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo, but with the Italy international seemingly heading to rivals Inter, the Rossoneri’s management team of Boban, Maldini and Massara are looking to reunite Giampaolo with Torreira.

And according to Sportitalia, the midfielder has told the Gunners that he is not content at The Emirates and wants to be sold – with Milan his preferred destination.

However, Arsenal have quoted Milan a fee of €35m for the player, which is so far proving to be a major obstacle that the Italian giants are looking to overcome in the coming weeks.

There has been talk that Torreira could move to Milan on an initial loan deal, with a view to a permanent transfer, although the Gunners would prefer a straight cash deal to help Unai Enery to move for other targets.

