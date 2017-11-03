Arsenal star reveals he almost had foot amputated

Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has opened up about his devastating injury lay-off, and has revealed that he nearly had to have his foot amputated.

The Spajn midfielder has not played for the Gunners for more than a year after suffering an Achilles inury at the start of last season.

Indeed, the 32-year-old has since undergone an incredible eight operations in his desperate bid to make a return to first-team action.

However, his career was almost over after he picked up an infection and in an interview with Spanish publication Marca he revealed that doctors actually considered amputating his foot.

Cazorla was also told that he faced the prospect of never playing again after he lost an unbleievable eight centimetres from his tendon and required skin of his arm to cover the wound – featuring his tattoo.

Cazorla has spent a large part of his recovery in his homeland, while his family reside at his home in London.

The former Villarreal and Malaga star is now hoping to return to action for the Gunners in the new year after posting an injury update a couple of weeks ago.

Arsene Wenger recently said: “The first signs are positive, but still he has not played for one and a half years.

“He is not in full training yet, he needs a few games with the reserve team. So I think if all goes well, it will be after Christmas.”