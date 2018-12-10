Arsenal star reveals reason for rejecting PSG in favour of Gunners move

Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi has revealed why he turned down a move to PSG in favour of the Gunners this summer.

The young French midfielder has settled in well to life at the Emirates Stadium, become a big part of Unai Emery’s starting XI.

And Guendouzi has now revealed that there was another offer on the table, but cited Emery as one of the reasons he chose north London over the French capital.

“He was definitely a reason why I went,” Guendouzi told Canal Football Club, as translated by football.london.

“It was him who really wanted me to come to Arsenal. He is a very good manager, we have done very good results since the beginning of the season with him.

“He doesn’t come across as feeling under particular pressure, he is just doing what he loves to do.

“He has transmitted that to us on the pitch and that is why we are getting the results we are getting.

“It is true that PSG were very interested, like other teams, there were a lot of discussions, but for me the best decision I could make was to join Arsenal.

“Once they positioned themselves, I didn’t hesitate, I orientated myself in that direction.

“I think when I was young I watched a lot of Arsenal, but the fact that there are a lot of French guys there played a big role.”