Arsenal star suffers injury scare ahead of north London derby
Arsenal have been dealt an injury scare ahead of the upcoming north London derby after Olivier Giroud appeared to pick up a knock during France training.
The Gunners frontman was seen clutching his leg during a session at Clairefontaine on Monday evening.
He is reported to have carried on the session but it remains to be seen if he will take to the field in a friendly against Wales on Friday, according to Football.London.
Giroud has played a key role in helping France qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, despite struggling to earn a regular place in the Arsenal team this season.
Gunners chief Arsene Wenger will, however, be keeping his fingers crossed that the experienced attacker is available to face in-form Spurs, while Manchester United follow soon after.