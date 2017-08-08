Arsenal star vows to stay after rejecting £10m Leicester transfer

Mohamed Elneny has vowed to fight for his future at Arsenal after rejecting advances from Leicester.

The Foxes moved for the Egypt midfielder, 25, last month and had a £10million bid accepted by the Gunners, who were willing to offload the player after he failed to establish himself as a regular at the Emirates.

However, after the transfer was put to the player, Elneny has revealed he has decided against the switch.

“I am staying at Arsenal this season,” he said. “I am 100 per cent focused and will give my best to the club day after day.”

Elneny moved to the Emirates in January 2016 but he was involved in just 14 Premier League games last season and didn’t play at all in the club’s final eight top flight matches.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare was keen to offer him regular first-team action at the King Power stadium but Elneny chose to stay in London.

Shakespeare refused to comment when asked about his failed attempt in Asia last month.

But Elneny has made it clear that he is determined to fight for his Arsenal future, and it’s believed his mind was made up after he played the whole 90 minutes of the Gunners’ Community Shield win at Wembley on Sunday.

He added: “There has been a lot of criticism recently and I wanted to prove that I deserve to play for a big team like Arsenal. That was my best game for Arsenal.

“Winning the Community Shield gives us momentum ahead of the new season.”