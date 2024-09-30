Arsenal star Thomas Partey’s contract situation is reportedly being monitored by Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

The 31-year-old swapped Atletico Madrid for Arsenal in 2020 for £45 million (€54m, $60.3m) but it could be argued he hasn’t quite lived up to that price tag.

While injuries have not helped his cause, the Ghana international hasn’t, perhaps, hit the heights many would have predicted over the course of his 122 appearances for the Gunners.

Reports suggest the midfielder is likely to leave the north London outfit when his contract expires next summer and that has led to interest from Juve and Inter, reports JuveLive.it.

They claim Partey hasn’t shown an ‘active interest’ in leaving Arsenal, despite being linked with an Italy move and a Saudi Pro League transfer.

The report adds an upturn in form could convince Arsenal to offer him a contract extension but the Serie A sides may be able to get him as a free agent in 2025.

Partey’s influence wanes

For a while at Arsenal, Partey was a hugely important figure in Mikel Arteta’s team. Before Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Jorginho, the former Atletico ace was, perhaps, the jewel of the club’s midfield options.

But as the Gunners have turned from an underperforming giant into genuine Premier League title candidates, Partey’s influence has waned.

And with the summer arrival of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, Partey’s time at Arsenal may be running out.

TEAMtalk also understands that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are keeping tabs on the Ghanaian, along with teams in the Saudi Pro League.

He can still contribute to Arsenal’s title bid this season, with the 6ft 1in player already racking up seven appearances and scoring one goal this term. But he may not be used so much the more the campaign progresses.

Arsenal eye in-form winger

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly making regular checks on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals so far this season and that, plus his performances for the Bees over recent campaigns, has caught the attention of top Premier League sides.

His contract runs until 2026, with Brentford holding an option to extend his deal by another 12 months. It seems just a matter of time before someone makes a big bid for him.

Elsewhere, Brazilian side Palmeiras have been linked with a move for Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted until 2027, is behind Kai Havertz in the attacking pecking order and is likely to be a backup option for Arteta’s side going forward.

Finally, the north London team are still in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder, Florian Wirtz.