Arsenal star welcomes Man Utd capture of Bruno Fernandes

Lucas Torreira hopes Bruno Fernandes becomes a star of genuine quality in the Premier League after Manchester United confirmed a deal had been agreed to sign the midfielder.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, who has hit 15 goals this season on the back of a 32-goal tally last term, is all set to undergo his United medical on Thursday.

United have confirmed a deal is in place, subject to a medical and personal terms.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes,” a club statement said. “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

United will pay an initial £46.6million, with a further £8.5million dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.

The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term.

Arsenal star Torreira formed a strong friendship with Fernandes during their time together at Sampdoria and has wished his former teammate well in the Premier League ahead of his hugely-anticipated transfer to Old Trafford.

And with the deal for Fernandes expected to be ratified on Thursday, barring any last-minute hitches, Torreira has wished his old pal well for the future.

“I really hope he adapts quickly, particularly as the Premier League is so physical and intense as a championship,” Torreira told Sky Sports when asked about Fernandes’ move.

“I’m sure he has the right mentality to adapt quickly. Obviously he’s joining a big club in Manchester United so I hope he enjoys the move.”

One man who isn’t expecting fireworks from Torreira is Gary Neville, who believes the midfielder will need time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

“Man Utd’s midfielder has needed strengthening for some time. They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players but with injuries to key players – Pogba, McTominay are missing – so it’s essential they do a deal in that area,” said Neville on Sky Sports before last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window so we’ll see what happens. A striker is required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford but (Fernandes) is a positive.

“They’ve got a good-quality player but I’ve not got huge expectations in terms of the next few months. In terms of coming to England and settling, he’ll need time.”

United are also expected to wrap up a deal for a young goalkeeper on Thursday, while reports suggest the club are waiting to hear back from Birmingham over an approach for Jude Bellingham.